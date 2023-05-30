WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, May 31, 2023, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar) and the enhanced southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, May 31, due to Typhoon Betty (Mawar) and the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by the typhoon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Licuan-Baay – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Malibcong – all levels (public and private)
- Baguio City – preschool to elementary (public and private)
- Benguet
- Atok – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Itogon – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kabayan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kapangan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- La Trinidad – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Mankayan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Sablan – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Tuba – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Tublay – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro
- Mamburao – all levels (public and private)
- Rizal – all levels (public and private)
- San Jose – all levels (public and private)
- Santa Cruz – all levels (public and private)
