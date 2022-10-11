WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, due to Tropical Depression Maymay

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, October 12, as Tropical Depression Maymay headed for Central Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Aparri – all levels (public and private) Claveria – preschool to senior high school (public) Enrile – all levels (public and private) Lasam – all levels (public and private)

Isabela Santiago City – all levels (public and private)



Calabarzon

Quezon province Infanta – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Polillo – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Real – preschool to senior high school (public and private)



Central Luzon

Aurora – all levels (public and private)

