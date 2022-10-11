WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, due to Tropical Depression Maymay
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, October 12, as Tropical Depression Maymay headed for Central Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Cagayan Valley
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Santiago City – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Quezon province
Central Luzon
- Aurora – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
