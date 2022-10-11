Philippines
Class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, due to Tropical Depression Maymay

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, October 12, as Tropical Depression Maymay headed for Central Luzon.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Cagayan Valley
  • Cagayan
    • Aparri – all levels (public and private)
    • Claveria – preschool to senior high school (public)
    • Enrile – all levels (public and private)
    • Lasam – all levels (public and private)
  • Isabela
Calabarzon
  • Quezon province
    • Infanta – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Polillo – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
    • Real – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Luzon
  • Aurora – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

