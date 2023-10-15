WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, October 16, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following local government units in Luzon announced the suspension of face-to-face classes as a result of a looming transport strike

MANILA, Philippines – Due to a looming transport strike that’s scheduled to occur on Monday, October 16, the Presidential Communications Office announced the following local government units have canceled face-to-face classes on that day, with some extending the suspension to include October 17.

In all grade levels across public and private schools:

Pampanga (October 16 to 17)

Santa Rosa, Laguna

Lingayen, Pangasinan

Angeles City (October 16 to 17)

Cabuyao City

Marikina City

The following LGUs have suspended classes in specific grade levels, meanwhile:

Dagupan, Pangasinan (Elementary to High School, for public schools)

BInmaley, Pangasinan (Preschool to Senior High School for public and private schools)

This list of face-to-face class suspensions follows after a number of schools announced they were shifting to online learning due to the transport strike. – Rappler.com