Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, October 26, due to rain from the shear line.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Calabarzon

Cavite province Tanza – all levels (public and private)

Rizal – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com