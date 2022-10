WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, October 29, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Saturday, October 29, 2022, due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Saturday, October 29, due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Bicol

Albay – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm

Bulacan Marilao – all levels (public and private) San Jose del Monte City – all levels (public and private)

Zambales Subic – all levels (public and private)



VISAYAS

Central Visayas

Cebu province Argao – all levels (public and private)



