#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 1, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, September 1, 2023, due to the effects of bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, September 1, in the wake of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and due to ongoing rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Goring, although it is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and by Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Haikui), which is inside PAR.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Cagayan Valley
  • Cagayan
    • Aparri – all levels (public)
Central Luzon
  • Bulacan
    • Hagonoy – all levels (public and private)
  • Pampanga
    • Masantol – all levels (public and private)
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)
VISAYAS
Western Visayas

