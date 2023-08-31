WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, September 1, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, September 1, 2023, due to the effects of bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, September 1, in the wake of Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) and due to ongoing rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Goring, although it is already outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and by Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Haikui), which is inside PAR.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan Aparri – all levels (public)



Central Luzon

Bulacan Hagonoy – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga Masantol – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes, all levels (public and private)

VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Bacolod City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER