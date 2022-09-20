WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, due to the southwest monsoon
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 20, due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Marikina City – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Pasay City – all levels (public and private), starting 1 pm
- Pateros – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Taguig City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
Calabarzon
- Batangas province
- Cavite province
- Alfonso – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Bacoor City – all levels (public and private), starting 10 am
- Cavite City – all levels (public and private)
- Dasmariñas City – all levels (public and private)
- General Mariano Alvarez – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- General Trias City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Imus City – preschool to senior high school (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Indang – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Kawit – all levels (public and private)
- Magallanes – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Maragondon – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Mendez-Nuñez – preschool to senior high school (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Naic – all levels (public and private)
- Noveleta – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Rosario – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Silang – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Tagaytay City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Tanza – all levels (public and private)
- Ternate – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Trece Martires City – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Laguna
- Bay – all levels (public and private), starting 12 pm
- Los Baños – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- San Pedro City – all levels (public and private), afternoon classes
- Rizal – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
