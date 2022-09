WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 26, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, September 26, 2022, due to Super Typhoon Karding (Noru)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, September 26, as Luzon braced for the impact of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Central Luzon

Aurora – all levels (public and private)

Bulacan Angat – all levels (public and private) Bustos – all levels (public and private) Guiguinto – all levels (public and private) Malolos – all levels (public and private)

Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga Candaba – all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – all levels (public and private)

Tarlac province Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)



Ilocos Region

Pangasinan Urdaneta City – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com