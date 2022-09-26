WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru)
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 27, in the wake of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Central Luzon
- Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)
- Tarlac province
– Rappler.com
