Philippines
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Rappler.com
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 27, in the wake of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Central Luzon
  • Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)
  • Tarlac province
    • Bamban – all levels (public and private)
    • Capas – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com

