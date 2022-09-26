WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru)

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 27, in the wake of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Central Luzon

Nueva Ecija – all levels (public and private)

Tarlac province Bamban – all levels (public and private) Capas – preschool to senior high school (public and private)



– Rappler.com