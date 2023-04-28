Chinese, Philippine vessels almost crash near Ayungin Shoal – PH Coast Guard

NEAR COLLISION. A Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5201 comes dangerously close to the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Malapascua on April 23, 2023 near Ayungin Shoal, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone. Philippine Coast Guard handout

The April 23 incident posed a 'significant threat to the safety and security' of the Philippine vessel and its crew, says the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines – A Chinese Coast Guard ship came dangerously close to a Philippine patrol vessel near the Ayungin Shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Friday, April 28.

“On the morning of April 23, 2023, two Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels intercepted the PCG vessels that were in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a statement.

He added that the Chinese vessels “exhibited aggressive tactics towards BRP Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo, respectively.”

Tarriela said the vessel carried out “dangerous maneuvers” near the BRP Malapascua, “maintaining a perilous distance of only 50 yards.”

“This close proximity posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the Philippine vessel and its crew. Meanwhile, the CCG vessel 4202 persistently followed BRP Malabrigo at a distance of 700 yards, closely monitoring its movements,” he added.

According to a report of the Associated Press (AP), Filipino journalists were also aboard the BRP Malapascua.

“But the Malapascua steered just in time to avoid a potential disaster,” the AP report said.

Chinese ship blocks Philippine vessel as journalists watch (from @AP) https://t.co/Ufguf4w52u — Jim Gomez (@JimSGomez) April 27, 2023

According to the AP, Philippine authorities asked journalists who participated in the trip to not immediately release the information to give the Coast Guard enough time to brief officials from the Department of Defense, Department of Foreign Affairs, and Department of Justice.

Prior to the near collision, the PCG also disclosed that two Chinese Coast Guard vessels ordered the PCG vessels over the radio to leave the Philippine-occupied Pag-Asa Island.

The Chinese vessels told the PCG vessels that failure to comply “might cause a problem.”

“Despite this, the PCG vessels did not back down and responded by asserting their rights to carry out operations within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island. They further asked the Chinese navy to leave the area immediately instead,” the PCG said.

The PCG has already submitted the report on these incidents to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS).

“Throughout the mission, the PCG vessels identified over 100 alleged Chinese Maritime Militia vessels, a People’s Liberation Army Navy corvette class and two China Coast Guard vessels,” the PCG said.

“Eighteen Chinese maritime militia vessels were detected near Sabina Shoal. Despite the numerous radio challenges by the two PCG vessels, the CMM did not respond or comply with the order to leave the area immediately. Meanwhile, four additional CMM vessels, which appeared to be engaged in fishing activities, were successfully driven away by the PCG vessels from the territorial sea of Pag-asa, at a distance of four nautical miles,” the PCG added.

On the incident near Ayungin Shoal, Tarriela tweeted on Thursday evening, April 28: “While I commend the consistent courage of our Philippine Coast Guard sailors in patrolling the West Philippine Sea, I also extend my admiration to the journalists who accompanied them during a week-long maritime patrol to bring the story to the world.”

The incidents of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea happened at the same time its foreign minister Qin Gang made an official visit to the Philippines to discuss regional security issues with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During their meeting, the two countries agreed to establish “more lines of communication” on the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos will hold talks with US President Joe Biden on Monday, May 1. Marcos has said he would press his US counterpart to “make clear” the extent of Washington’s commitment to protect the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty amid rising regional tensions.

The White House said the US would “reaffirm its ironclad commitments to the defense of the Philippines.”

On Friday, April 28, the Philippines and the United States will close its 2023 Balikatan military exercises, its largest ever, with 17,000 American and Filipino soldiers who participated. – Rappler.com