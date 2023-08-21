Comelec OKs inclusion of 10 EMBO barangays in Taguig for Barangay, SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRY RUN. The Commission on Elections holds a mock voting at a school in Dasmarinas City, Cavite, as two barangays there will be the subject of the pilot automated elections for the October 30, 2023 barangay polls, on August 8, 2023.

EMBO candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections must file their COC at Taguig Convention Hall, says Comelec Chair George Garcia

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recognized the 10 Enlisted Men’s Barrios, also known as EMBO barangays, as part of Taguig City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

This decision, manifested through an August 19 memorandum, follows the recommendation of the Comelec law department.

“The barangays situated in Parcel 3 and 4, PSU-2031, can now be considered part of Taguig City for purposes of the 2023 BSKE,” the memorandum reads.

The barangays in these parcels of land include the following:

Cembo

Comembo

Pembo

East Rembo

West Rembo

South Cembo

Pitogo

Post Proper Northside

Post Proper Southside

Rizal

Given this ruling, those who will be running in the BSKE in these areas should file their certificate of candidacy (COC) at Taguig Convention Hall, Comelec Chairman George Garcia told Rappler. The filing of COCs will run from August 28 until September 2.

Garcia earlier said that voters in the affected barangays do not have to register again for the upcoming elections.

To facilitate a smooth administrative transition, Comelec also outlined a plan involving various departments.

If Makati City disallows the use of schools in the EMBOs as polling stations for the BKSE, the law department was directed “to devise a way to legally deputize” Makati.

Last week, during the Brigada Eskwela, tension emerged between the two cities after Taguig took over the 14 public schools in EMBO.

A “banner war” also erupted between the two cities. “This property is owned by Makati” and “I love Taguig” banners were spotted in public schools around EMBO barangays.

A few days after, the Department of Education’s central office stepped in to directly supervise the affected schools. – Rappler.com