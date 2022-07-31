Fire hits part of Comelec building in Intramuros

FIRE. A fire hits part of the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila, July 31, 2022.

It remains unclear what was damaged in the fire that hit the Palacio del Gobernador on Sunday, July 31

MANILA, Philippines – A fire hit the seventh floor of the building housing the headquarters of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Sunday evening, July 31.

The fire at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, reached the second alarm at 7:02 pm.

According to Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco, “it appears one section of the ITD area on the seventh floor was affected.”

ITD refers to the Information Technology Department of the Comelec, which has a vault that stores election-related files prior to their transfer to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas during election season.

It remains unclear what was damaged in the fire. Assessment is still ongoing, the Comelec said.

Laudiangco also said all staff are safe and accounted for.

The fire was eventually put out at 8:16 pm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. – with reports from Dwight de Leon/Rappler.com