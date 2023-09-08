Comelec creates committee against vote-buying for 2023 barangay polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VOTE-BUYING CRACKDOWN. The Commission on Elections launches the Commission on Kontra Bigay on September 8, 2023.

The Committee on Kontra Bigay is the Comelec's attempt to simplify the process of lodging complaints in relation to vote-buying incidents

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) launched on Friday, September 8, a permanent committee that will go after vote-buying offenders in time for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

According to the poll body, the Committee on Kontra Bigay is an attempt to simplify the process of lodging complaints in relation to vote-buying incidents.

A Comelec complaint center has been operational since the start of election period. There has yet to be a hotline for it, but it can receive reports on Facebook.

“It doesn’t have to be a formal complaint. They do not have to be under oath. Just throw at the committee their complaint and the committee will be the one to investigate and gather evidence. The complainant can also be put under the witness protection program,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

“In the past, we elevated complaints to the Comelec’s law department for assessment, evaluation, and preliminary investigation. Under this resolution, election officers can be the ones to to conduct a preliminary investigation,” Comelec Executive Director Teofisto Elnas added.

Elnas was referring to Comelec Resolution No. 10946, which taps other government agencies “to render necessary support and assistance” to the anti-vote-buying committee, which also has regional, provincial, city, and municipal counterparts.

Online transactions, ‘presumed’ vote-buying

The resolution also states that unusual online financial transactions exceeding P500,000 during the election period without any underlying purpose may be flagged as vote-buying and vote-selling.

The Comelec said it has the authority to inquire into the financial records of candidates on its own, and may seek the assistance of government agencies.

The poll body also enumerated a long list of instances that can be considered “presumed” vote-buying.

The full list can be accessed here:

The Comelec acknowledged that subjects of vote-buying complaints won’t be disqualified right away, since they “cannot be deprived of their right to due process,” but the poll body guaranteed that election winners can still be unseated if proven that they committed an election offense.

“For vote-buying and vote-selling [offenders], it’s not business as usual. There will be no sleeping during our watch. Otherwise, we wake up to find the wrong representatives sitting in high places,” said Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr., head of the Committee on Kontra Bigay.

International poll watchdog Asian Network for Free Elections said in 2022 that prevalent vote-buying mechanisms in the country remained to be the elections’ “biggest flaw.”

The Comelec received 1,226 reports of vote-buying last year, but only 39 were docketed. – Rappler.com