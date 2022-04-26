Comelec places Marawi City, 7 more towns in Mindanao under its control

Marawi City has been picking up the pieces for years now after it suffered major damage in 2017, when extremist militants invaded the city

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared control of the City of Marawi and seven more towns in southern Philippines, as the country inched closer to the high-stakes May 9 vote.

Of the seven new municipalities now under the Comelec’s watch, one is in Lanao del Sur and six are in Maguindanao.

The Maguindanao towns are:

Buluan Datu Odin Sinsuat Datu Piang Mangudadatu Pandag Sultan Kudarat.

Maguing town was the latest addition to Comelec control in Lanao del Sur province

A press release from Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan’s office on Tuesday, April 26, said the committee on the ban on firearms and security concerns (CBFSC) made the move following the joint recommendation of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Election Director Ray Sumalipao.

On March 25, Malabang and Tuburan in Lanao del Sur were also placed under Comelec control, although the poll body only disclosed it nearly a month later, or on April 19.

Marawi City has been picking up the pieces for years now after it suffered major damage in 2017, when extremist militants invaded the city.

Comelec Resolution No. 10757, released in January, states that an area may be placed under the poll body’s control “when the peace and order situation there will affect the conduct of elections.”

Grounds for declaration include history of intense rivalry among contending parties, incidents of politically-motivated violence, and extremist threats.

When an area is under the Comelec’s control, the commission has direct supervision over officials and employees, and full control over law enforcement agencies. – Rappler.com