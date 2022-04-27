Comelec probes ‘personnel movements’ in NCMF despite election ban

Three officials of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, including Secretary Guiling Mamondiong, are the respondents in a complaint flied by NCMF Director Saleha Sacar before the Comelec law department

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is investigating “personnel” movements at the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) that allegedly violated the election code.

NCMF Secretary Guiling Mamondiong, his chief of staff Manggay Guro Jr., and Executive Director Tahir Lidasan Jr. are the respondents in an April 8 complaint filed by NCMF Director Saleha Sacar before the Comelec’s law department, the poll body said in a press statement on Wednesday, April 27.

Based on the complaint, the three allegedly made “personnel movements” in the agency even though these are prohibited during the election period, the Comelec law department said.

“According to the complaint, Secretary Mamondiong allegedly created the positions of Assistant Bureau Director, Assistant Regional Director, and Assistant Service Directors and filled them up with his appointees, without securing the requisite Comelec exemptions,” it said.

“The complaint also cited Mamondiong’s premature termination of contracts of job order employees with a fixed term of until December 30, 2022, at the same time he appointed job order employees,” it added. “The NCMF secretary reportedly replaced incumbent heads of offices and appointed their replacements.”

That law classifies as an election offense the transfer or movement of officers and employees, and creation of new positions during the election period.

Mamondiong succeeded Comelec chief Saidamen Pangarungan at the NCMF, which the latter led from July 2018 until his appointment to the poll body in March.

Rappler has reached out to the three NCMF officials through the NCMF emails posted on their website. This article will be updated once they reply. – Rappler.com