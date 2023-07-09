COA: Coast guard’s new P7.8-M SUV against Palace rule, lacks DBM approval

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Coast Guard says it will heed the recommendation of state auditors and seek approval from the Department of Budget and Management

MANILA, Philippines – The purchase of a bulletproof sports utility vehicle worth P7.8 million by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in 2022 did not have approval of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and was against a rule implemented by Malacañang, according to the Commission on Audit.

State auditors pointed out the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is considered a luxury vehicle, since its 3956 cc, six-cylinder engine is within the luxury vehicle range defined by Administrative Order No. 14 (AO 14) – this administrative order states “all government agencies are prohibited from acquiring and/or using luxury vehicles for their operations.”

The order was issued in 2018 by then-president Rodrigo Duterte.

PCG said the purchase of the armored vehicle was “necessary… to ensure safe and secured transportation of the Commandant.”

COA, however, pointed out the PCG had 459 service vehicles under its name, based on documents obtained by state auditors.

COA also found the PCG purchased 31 brand new Isuzu MUX LS-A 4×2 vehicles each worth P1.9 million, with a P58.9 million total cost. The acquisition was allegedly charged against the “fuel, oil, and lubricants” rebates from Petron.

But state auditors said “the necessity of acquiring new vehicles to utilize the rebates… cannot be adequately established” given the existing number of motor vehicles which PCG said is important to support its operations across the Philippines.

PCG, however, said that it will follow COA’s recommendation and secure approval from the DBM to comply with the existing AO 14. – Rappler.com