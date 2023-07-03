COA flags MMDA over 71 unregistered vehicles

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority begins its full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane, after a few weeks of dry run, traffic personnel begin to apprehend violators along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 27, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), one of the agencies responsible for traffic enforcement, has 71 unregistered vehicles, the Commission on Audit (COA) 2022 report showed.

According to the MMDA Transport Division, not all vehicles were regularly registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO). The division cited the following reasons:

various vehicles which did not pass the LTO’s inspection

vehicles were under repair during the renewal month

lacking/incomplete documents required for the renewal of LTO registration

non-coordination of some end-users with ID for the LTO’s inspection.

The status of the 71 unregistered vehicles was as follows:

11 vehicles were recently acquired

eight had initial three-year registrations

24 were used for off-road operations

three were slated for disposal

seven had no records

18 were either non-operational or undergoing repairs.

Due to late registration and failure to follow LTO’s inspection schedule, the MMDA was fined P18,197. This was paid using the agency’s petty cash funds and cash advances.

An MMDA internal memorandum dated November 5, 2020, however, states that the directors or division chiefs shall be held responsible for penalties incurred on the late registration of vehicles.

In response to the issues on payment of fines, the MMDA said the Tansport Division had already issued memoranda to notify the concerned officials to settle registration penalties.

The report further revealed that 216 out of 572 vehicles of the agency had already exceeded their useful lifespan, casting doubt on their roadworthiness.

Unregistered under MMDA’s name

In addition to the issues regarding the vehicles not being registered with the LTO, there were also concerns about the vehicles not being transferred under the name of MMDA.

According to the COA, out of the 71 vehicles flagged, 31 were discovered to be not registered under the the MMDA’s name.

The state auditors noted that among these 31 vehicles, 27 had been previously flagged by the agency during the previous year’s audit.

The COA said the non-transfer of the vehicles under the name of MMDA was due to the absence of original documents and failure to pass the LTO inspection.

“As one of the implementing agencies for traffic enforcement, MMDA should act as a role model for the public in strictly following the rules and regulations prescribed by the LTO for motor vehicle registration,” the COA said. – Rappler.com