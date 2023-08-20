COA finds thousands of OFWs availed free flights back home multiple times

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OFWs. Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) line up at the OFW immigration counters at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on April 22, 2023.

The Commission on Audit says 3,707 people availed of the government assistance for their regular trips back home despite not falling under the 'overseas Filipinos in distress' category

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were able to benefit multiple times from the Philippine government’s repatriation program during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission on Audit (COA) found.

In a report, state auditors are asking the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) how 3,707 OFWs were able to receive emergency repatriation “two to five times over the 26-month period.”

The OFWs went home and availed of free flights, lodging, and food multiple times from April 2020 to May 2023. Many of them used the program when their contracts expired, and do not fall under the overseas Filipinos in distress category, or those as “one who is suffering from medical, psycho-social, or legal problem requiring treatment, counseling, or legal representation” as defined by the Migrant Workers And Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995’s implementing rules and regulations.

Auditors said allowing the availment of the benefit multiple times “prematurely exhausted” funds that could have been use for other OFWs that are eligible.

Using funds for expenses that “should have been borned by these OFWs during their regular trips back home” contributed to the depletion of “scarce government resources,” according to COA.

While the frequent flyers were traced back to Northern Mindanao, OWWA’s regional office said they only received and assisted OFWS as “communicated by the central office.”

The regional office, however, assured COA that they will communicate with the central office to improve its system in vetting beneficiaries. – Rappler.com