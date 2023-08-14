After Jemboy Baltazar’s death, CHR chair says whole PNP should be retrained

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHR CHAIR. In this file photo, Commission on Human Rights chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc answers questions from the media in a press conference on August 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chairperson said the entire Philippine National Police (PNP) should undergo retraining following the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar.

“Do’n sa retraining, hindi lang dapat sa istasyon na ‘yon. Dapat the entire police force meron. In fact, meron din naman ngayon an existing na training na binibigay sa kanila on human rights,” CHR chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc told reporters in a press conference on Monday, August 14.

(The retraining should not be focused on that specific police station, but should the entire police force. In fact, we have an existing training about human rights that we give to them.)

Palpal-latoc gave the statement after he was asked about his reaction on the PNP’s response on Baltazar’s killing.

On August 2, six cops from Navotas City police rained gunshots at Baltazar and his friend, while the two were boarding their boat in the river in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran. The police claimed they were looking for a shooting suspect in the village, and mistook the boy for that assailant. But, Jemboy’s family said the police indiscriminately fired at the teen after a warning shot in the river.

The six cops tagged in the killing identified as Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr.,Police Staff Sergeant (PSSg) Antonio Bugayong, PSSg Gerry Maliban, PSSg Nikko Pines Esquillon, Police Corporal Edmark Jake Blanco, and Patrolman Benedict Mangada, face a reckless imprudence resulting in homicide complaint. A total of 29 cops have also been relieved from their posts to take refresher courses following Baltazar’s death.

Meanwhile, the CHR chairperson also pointed out that if only the police would follow their own operating procedures, human rights violations will be prevented.

“Siguro mas magandang focus diyan ‘yong…On my personal point of view, ‘yong training kung paano gampanan ‘yong tungkulin in accordance with the police operational procedures and guidelines. Kasi ‘yon ‘yong magiging human rights-based approach, ‘yong procedures nila. Kung susundin mo lang nang tama ‘yon, maiiwasan mo ‘yong paglabag sa karapatang pantao,” Palpal-latoc added.

(I think the better focus there is, on my personal point of view, training should focus on how to do their jobs in accordance with the police operational procedures and guidelines. Because that will be the human rights-based approach, their procedures. If you will just follow that, you will prevent human rights violations.)

If there will be a review on the police’s existing operating manual, Palpal-latoc said the CHR would be open to join if the PNP will extend an invitation.

Navotas City police chief Colonel Allan Umipig earlier said the six cops had misjudged the situation after they fired at the teenager without proper warning. Rule 6.2 of the PNP operations manual encourages the use of megaphones and similar instruments during actual police operations “to warn or influence the offender/s or suspect/s to stop and/or peacefully give up.” Rule 6.3 prohibits the use of warning shots.

Manifestation of a problem

Given the current killing involving cops, is there a systemic problem in the national police? Palpal-latoc replied:

“Hindi naman natin maitatanggi na nangyayari siya, nangyayari rin before, nangyayari rin ngayon. Ngayon, kung ito ay sintomas ng malaking problema sa organisasyon, hindi ko masasabi pa sa ngayon bagama’t ito ay manipestasyon na may problema sa mga tauhan ng organisasyon na ito.”

(We cannot deny that this incident involving the police has been happening, already happened before, and is still happening at present. Now, if this is symptomatic of a bigger problem in the organization, I cannot say. But this is a manifestation that there is a problem on this organization’s personnel.)

When former president Rodrigo Duterte waged his bloody drug war, innocent individuals – including those who were not part of war on drugs – died by the hundreds in the hands of police. For instance, former cop Jonel Nuezca shot and killed Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank, 25, after a heated argument in December 2020. The shooting was caught on video, and later went viral. Nuezca passed away inside the New Bilibid Prison a year later.

Palpal-latoc added their own probe into Baltazar’s killing is ongoing, and their teams already reached out to the victim’s family. “We have 100 days for the investigators to submit their final investigation report,” the CHR chairperson added. – Rappler.com