CHR denounces killing of Batangas lawyer Reginald Manito

BATANGAS, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) denounced the killing of Reginald Michael Manito, a 42-year old lawyer who was running for councilor in Sto. Tomas City in Batangas.

Manito was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who barged into his office in Gov. Malvar Ave., Barangay Poblacion 1, Sto Tomas City at around 11:20 am last February 17. The suspects fled after the shooting.

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said, “CHR strongly denounces this latest killing of another member of the legal profession.”

The CHR has also started its own investigation into the killing.

“There have been numerous attacks against lawyers in recent years, which contribute to a hostile and fearful environment for those working to pursue justice,” De Guia said.

De Guia said the CHR is also calling on local authorities in Batangas to exert all effort in pursuing the suspects.

“We also harp our repeated plea to the government to ensure greater protection of lawyers and all agents of law to enable them to do their duty without fear of retaliation. Similarly, tighter security measures must be implemented during this fragile period of election season,” she added. – Rappler.com