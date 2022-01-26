Commission on Appointments confirms Centino as AFP chief

MILITARY CHIEF. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacau00f1an Palace on December 27, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, January 26, confirmed the ad interim appointment of General Andres Centino as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Prior to his appointment as Philippine military chief in November 2021, Centino served as the commanding general of the Philippine Army. He is the 57th AFP chief and the 11th under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Centino is Duterte’s last AFP chief because under the 1987 Constitution, two months immediately before the presidential election, a president “shall not make appointments, except temporary appointments to executive positions when continued vacancies therein will prejudice public service or endanger public safety.”

Centino would serve as AFP chief longer than his predecessors appointed by Duterte, since he would reach the mandatory age of 56 on February 4, 2023. Centino belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988, along with Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado and PNP chief General Dionardo Carlos.

The CA also approved the promotions of other senior military officers, including Philippine Air Force chief Connor Anthony Canlas and Philippine Army chief Romeo Brawner Jr., both promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

Here’s the full list of senior military officers who got the CA nod on Wednesday:

Andres Centino, to the rank of general

Connor Anthony Canlas Sr., to the rank of lieutenant general

Romeo Brawner Jr., to the rank of lieutenant general

Ernesto Torres Jr., to the rank of lieutenant general

Roy Galido, to the rank of major general

Andrew Costelo, to the rank of major general

Eric Nicanor, to the rank of major general

Alex Rillera, to the rank of major general

JT Bajet, to the rank of brigadier general

Pedro Balisi Jr., to the rank of brigadier general

Romeo Racadio, to the rank of brigadier general

Jimmy Larida, to the rank of brigadier general

Leandro Abeleda III, to the rank of brigadier general

Frederick Cutler, to the rank of brigadier general

Aldwine Almase, to the rank of brigadier general

Rey Alemania, to the rank of brigadier general

Randolph Cabangbang, to the rank of brigadier general

– Rappler.com