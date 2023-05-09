Cops arrest American suspected of killing Filipina partner in Cavite

The Bacoor police were tipped off when the victim's son told them that his mother was missing

CAVITE, Philippine – Cavite police arrested in Bacoor City Tuesday, May 9, an American expatriate suspected of killing his Filipina live-in partner and later dumping the body in a plastic drum.

A report by Colonel Christopher Olazo, director of the Cavite Provincial Police Office, identified the victim as Mila Loslos, 48, whose body was found in her residence inside a blue drum. The victim’s remains were placed inside a plastic garbage bag and sealed by duct tape.

The cops arrested the suspect, American William Thomas Worth, 71, around 1:30 pm Tuesday, in the victim’s house in Lot 7, B2, Santero Subdivision., Brgy. Habay 1, Bacoor City.

Police said it was the victim’s son, Nino Jay Loslos, 21, a resident of CAA Las Piñas, who went to the Bacoor police and reported that his mother was missing. He said he last saw his mother on May 5.

Bacoor police told the son to first ask his mother’s roommate of her whereabouts, which Nino Jay did.

Nino Jay said he found the suspect at home. He asked Worth where his mother was, and the suspect replied he did not know.

However, the son became suspicious because of the foul odor inside the house. He went back to police station and asked for help.

It was the police which accompanied Nino Jay that discovered the crime. Later, the Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit also recovered in the crime scene three knives and a nylon rope.

The authorities also noted that the suspect had wounds in different parts of his body.

The police said victim’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Worth is now under the custody of Bacoor police and is scheduled to be charged. The police said they will also seek the help of the US Embassy regarding the incident. – Rappler.com