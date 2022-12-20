5 cops dismissed from service over abduction of e-sabong executive

MISSING. Carmelita Lasco holds a photo of her son, Ricardo, who has been missing since August 2021.

The dismissal comes a day after the justice department announced the filing of criminal charges against three cops in relation to Ricardo Lasco's disappearance

MANILA, Philippines – At least five personnel of the Philippine National Police were dismissed from service for their involvement in the abduction of an e-sabong executive, PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Tuesday, December 20.

“Administrative cases have been filed in relation to their involvement in the abduction of an e-sabong master agent in August 2021. And I understand, authorities had just signed the decision, which orders the cops’ dismissal from service,” Fajardo said in Filipino during an interview with reporters.

Fajardo confirmed to Rappler that the five police personnel were also the cops named by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in its briefer on the case released on Monday. They were:

Patrolman Rigel S. Brosas

Patrolman Roy M. Navarete

Police Staff Sergeant Daryl G. Paghangaan

Police Master Sergeant Michael J. Claveria

Police Lieutenant Henry S. Sasaluya

An administrative case was filed against the cops, where the PNP recommended the dismissal from service as the sanction.

The DOJ will file criminal charges against only three of the cops, but all the five police personnel have been dismissed, according to Fajardo.

“We’re just waiting for the official proof of service on the concerned PNP personnel. There are five of them, although the Department of Justice found probable cause for only three of them, and corresponding information will be filed against these three,” the PNP spokesperson said.

Fajardo said the five cops are currently in restrictive custody under the PNP Calabarzon.

On December 19, the DOJ said it would file charges against Paghangaan, Brosas, and Navarete for the robbery and kidnapping of Ricardo Lasco, who went missing in Laguna on August 30, 2021. The Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) earlier said the complaints were already filed against the involved police personnel.

In the complaint, Lasco’s relatives identified the three cops as among the armed men who entered their place at CG Brion Subdivision, Barangay San Lucas, San Pablo City, in August 2021. The relatives said the the armed men claimed to be National Bureau of Investigation’s operatives, and were arresting Lasco for estafa.

The relatives added that the cops allegedly took several valuables inside Lasco’s house while his family were being held in the living room. As early as March, Paghangaan and Navarete had already been implicated in the case.

Charges that will be filed in relation to Lasco’s case is the latest development in the case of missing sabungeros (cockfight aficionados). As of December 2021, the CIDG said at least 34 sabungeros have gone missing. – Rappler.com