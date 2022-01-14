17 cops face murder over killing of 2 of Bloody Sunday victims

CALL FOR JUSTICE. Human rights activists stage a silent protest at the People Power Monument in Dasmariu00f1as, Cavite on January 11, 2022, as the court starts hearing the death of BAYAN leader Emmanuel Asuncion, who was killed during the Bloody Sunday Massacre. 17 policemen and an agent of the CIDG are indicted in the murder case that took place in Brgy. Salitran Dasmariu00f1as Cavite on March 7, 2021.

This is the most recent murder complaint filed against the police over the deadly operations in March 2021

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, January 14, filed murder complaints against 17 cops over the killing of two of nine activists killed during the “Bloody Sunday” operations in March 2021.

In a statement, the NBI said it had filed the case before the Department of Justice on Friday for the killing of activists Ariel Evangelista and Ana Mariz Lemita-Evangelista in Nasugbu, Batangas. The NBI said the police officers and personnel involved in the case were from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Calabarzon.

Upon receiving the complaint, the NBI said the justice department will now conduct preliminary investigation into the case filed.

“The DOJ, as chair-agency of the Administrative Order (AO) No. 35 Inter-agency Committee, will now begin the preliminary investigation of the case in earnest, with all due consideration to the families of the victims and the constitutional rights of the alleged perpetrators,” the bureau said.

AO 35 pertains to the creation of a task force led by the Department of Justice. It was created under the Aquino administration to act on the continuous attacks on progressive individuals, including extrajudicial killings.

On March 7, 2021, at least nine activists were killed by the police during their simultaneous operations in Southern Luzon. At least six activists were also arrested by the authorities during the operations.

The filing of cases for the death of the Evangelista couple was also the most recent murder complaint filed against the police. In early December last year, 17 cops also faced murder complaints for the death of labor leader Manny Asuncion.

‘Warning’ to law enforcers

In a statement, BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes said they welcome the filing of new cases and said it should serve as a “warning” for law enforcers.

“The filing of this latest criminal complaint should serve as a warning to law enforcers who will allow themselves to be used for extrajudicial killings and the weaponization of search warrants. There will be a time of reckoning,” Reyes said.

Rights group Karapatan, who has been helping the victims of Bloody Sunday, urged the DOJ-led task force to also include some officials of the government’s anti-insurgency task force in their probe.

“We urge the Task Force on Administrative Order 35 to include in their investigations the culpability of officials of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and former PNP Chief Debold Sinas who incited and encouraged violence on the organizations of the slain human rights defenders and/or justified the police and military operations in Southern Tagalog,” the group said. – Rappler.com