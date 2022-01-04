COVID-19 cases in Pampanga rise to 198, zero Omicron

Provincial health official Dr. Zenon Ponce during his interview via Pampanga PIO Facebook Live on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There are zero cases of Omicron variant even as Covid-19 cases rise in Pampanga

MABALACAT CITY, Philippines – The province of Pampanga, as of Monday, January 3, has logged a total of 198 active COVID-19 cases while zero on the Omicron variant as announced on Tuesday, January 4.

Based on the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit database, the total active cases have been recorded in the towns of Arayat – 7, Bacolor – 2, Floridablanca – 1, Guagua – 3, Macabebe – 3, Minalin – 2, San Simon – 2, San Luis – 2, Sta. Ana – 4, Sta. Rita – 2, and the cities of Mabalacat – 3, San Fernando – 30, and Angeles – 137.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 48,408 with 45,616 recoveries, and 2,594 deaths. Pampanga as well as Angeles City remain under Alert Level 2 status.

This, after a series of zero COVID-19 cases from December 21 to 27 in the province.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Zenon Ponce via Pampanga PIO Facebook Live, the province doesn’t have the capacity to detect COVID-19 variants as it will rely on transmission and symptoms of cases reported.

“So far we really don’t have confirmed COVID-19 Omicron variant because before we confirm it is an Omicron, there is a genome sequencing, and we don’t have a laboratory or capacity in Pampanga to detect if it is an Omicron. We only base it through transmission and symptoms,” said Ponce in Kapampangan language.

Ponce also encourages the public to get their COVID-19 vaccination and complete their doses, especially those who are qualified to get booster shots.

The vaccination drive in the province is also continuous per local government unit’s vaccination program, he said. – Rappler.com