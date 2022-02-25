PH COVID-19 cases stay below 2,000 for a week straight

BOOSTER. Commuters avail Astrazenica booster shot against COVID-19 at the LRT-2 station in Recto Manila on February 22.

MANILA, Philippines – COVID-19 infections in the Philippines stayed below 2,000 for a week straight after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,671 new cases on Friday, February 25. This brings the country’s total caseload to 3,658,892.

Prior to the period, the last time cases breached the 2,000 mark was on February 18, when the country recorded 2,232 cases. Below are the dates when cases dipped below 2,000.

February 19 – 1,923

February 20 – 1,712

February 21 – 1,427

February 22 – 1,019

February 23 – 1,534

February 24 – 1,745

February 25 – 1,671

The total number of active cases, or those currently sick, stands at 55,140 the lowest since January 6, when 56,561 were reported.

The DOH also recorded 59 deaths. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in the country increased at 56,224.

Meanwhile, recoveries were up by 1,586 for a total of 3,547,528.

The DOH reported a positivity rate of 5.67% out of 28,039 tests. These positive cases were added to the tally of confirmed cases only after further validation. This process helps ensure cases would not be recorded in duplicate, and that all test results had been submitted, explained the department.

The DOH said all testing hubs were not operational on Wednesday, February 23, while three laboratories were unable to submit their data on time. The cases reflected in the bulletin were based on tests conducted two days ago.

On Wednesday, all 17 Metro Manila mayors recommended dropping the alert level status of the metropolis to the lowest. Metro Manila is under Alert Level 2 status until Monday, February 28. Malacañang is expected to announce the quarantine status of areas in the country this weekend. – Rappler.com