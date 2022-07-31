‘Dedicated statesman’: World pays tribute to Fidel Ramos 

The United States and European Union remember the late former president Fidel Ramos as a leader who strengthened ties between the Philippines and other nations

MANILA, Philippines – Countries are paying tribute to the late president Fidel Ramos, under whose term the Philippines saw renewed international confidence fueled by political stability and economic growth.

Ramos, the Philippines’ 12th president, died on Sunday, July 31. He was 94.

United States

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson expressed Washington’s sympathies. “We will always remember his contributions to the US-Philippines bilateral relationship,” she said.

Before serving in government, Ramos enrolled as a cadet at the United States Military Academy in West Point, graduating in 1950 and joining the Armed Forces of the Philippines as a second lieutenant in the Philippine Army.

Ramos also received the US Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander), a decoration for citizens of other nations who are distinguished by “exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service.”

European Union

The European Union condoled with Ramos’ family and Filipinos, honoring the former president as a “dedicated statesman” and friend of Europe.

“FVR was a pillar of democracy and an icon of [the] EDSA revolution,” the EU tweeted.

#EUinthePhilippines extends condolences to the people of the 🇵🇭 and to the family of former President Fidel V Ramos. FVR was a dedicated

statesman & a friend of the 🇪🇺 under whose term the 🇪🇺🤝🇵🇭 relations deepened. FVR was a

Germany

German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel remembered Ramos as a “great friend” of Germany. In 1994, the former president visited Germany as part of a working trip to Europe, calling the country the Philippines’ “strongest economic link” to the region at the time.

During the trip, Ramos pushed for stronger business ties and sought to attract foreign investment in the Philippines.

Heartfelt condolences!

We are mourning the loss of a good friend of 🇩🇪.

India

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran recalled Ramos’ 1997 state visit to India. During that trip, the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry and India’s National Small Industries Corporation Limited signed a memorandum of understanding to boost business ties.

“His contributions to stronger India-Philippines ties are deeply valued,” Kumaran said.

