Metro Manila to stay on Alert Level 2 until February 28

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain on Alert Level 2, the second lowest alert level for COVID-19, until February 28, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Monday, February 14.
The government’s coronavirus task force also placed seven areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from Wednesday, February 16, until the end of the month:
- Iloilo City
- Iloilo province
- Guimaras
- Zamboanga City
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
- South Cotabato
Meanwhile, Alert Level 2 was retained for the following areas during the same period:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Santiago City
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
Central Luzon
- Bulacan
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Calabarzon
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Quezon
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Palawan
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
Bicol
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Masbate
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
- Siquijor
Eastern Visayas
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Southern Leyte
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Isabela City
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Northern Mindanao
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Lanao del Norte
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Davao del Sur
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Oriental
Soccsksargen
- General Santos City
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
Caraga
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Butuan City
- Dinagat Islands
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Basilan
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
On Monday, Nograles said the Philippines also approved the recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Malaysia and Ireland. – Rappler.com