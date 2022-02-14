Philippines
COVID-19

Metro Manila to stay on Alert Level 2 until February 28

Rappler.com
Metro Manila to stay on Alert Level 2 until February 28

HEALTH PROTOCOLS. Commuters crowd a sidewalk along EDSA in Quezon City on March 8, 2021.

Rappler

The government's coronavirus task force also places seven areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from February 16 to 28

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain on Alert Level 2, the second lowest alert level for COVID-19, until February 28, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Monday, February 14. 

The government’s coronavirus task force also placed seven areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from Wednesday, February 16, until the end of the month:

  • Iloilo City
  • Iloilo province
  • Guimaras 
  • Zamboanga City 
  • Davao de Oro 
  • Davao Occidental
  • South Cotabato 
Must Read

COVID-19 Weekly Watch: Coronavirus disease still far from being endemic in PH

COVID-19 Weekly Watch: Coronavirus disease still far from being endemic in PH

Meanwhile, Alert Level 2 was retained for the following areas during the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province 

Ilocos Region

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte 
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

  • Batanes
  • Santiago City
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya 
  • Quirino 

Central Luzon

  • Bulacan
  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales 

Calabarzon

  • Cavite
  • Rizal
  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City
  • Quezon

Mimaropa

  • Marinduque
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Palawan
  • Puerto Princesa City 
  • Romblon 

Bicol

  • Albay
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Masbate
  • Naga City
  • Sorsogon 

Western Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Antique
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz 
  • Negros Occidental 

Central Visayas

  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Bohol
  • Cebu
  • Negros Oriental
  • Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City
  • Eastern Samar
  • Leyte
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran 
  • Southern Leyte 

Zamboanga Peninsula

  • Isabela City 
  • Zamboanga del Sur
  • Zamboanga del Norte 
  • Zamboanga Sibugay 

Northern Mindanao

  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Iligan City
  • Lanao del Norte
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental 

Davao Region

  • Davao City
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao del Norte 
  • Davao Oriental 

Soccsksargen

  • General Santos City
  • North Cotabato
  • Sarangani 
  • Sultan Kudarat 

Caraga

  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Agusan del Norte
  • Agusan del Sur
  • Butuan City 
  • Dinagat Islands 

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

  • Basilan
  • Maguindanao
  • Sulu
  • Tawi-Tawi
  • Cotabato City
  • Lanao del Sur 

Below are guidelines for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels.

On Monday, Nograles said the Philippines also approved the recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Malaysia and Ireland. – Rappler.com

COVID-19