Metro Manila to stay on Alert Level 2 until February 28

HEALTH PROTOCOLS. Commuters crowd a sidewalk along EDSA in Quezon City on March 8, 2021.

The government's coronavirus task force also places seven areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from February 16 to 28

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila will remain on Alert Level 2, the second lowest alert level for COVID-19, until February 28, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Monday, February 14.

The government’s coronavirus task force also placed seven areas in the Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from Wednesday, February 16, until the end of the month:

Iloilo City

Iloilo province

Guimaras

Zamboanga City

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

South Cotabato

Meanwhile, Alert Level 2 was retained for the following areas during the same period:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Santiago City

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Central Luzon

Bulacan

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Calabarzon

Cavite

Rizal

Batangas

Laguna

Lucena City

Quezon

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Bicol

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Naga City

Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Aklan

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga Peninsula

Isabela City

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao City

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Below are guidelines for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels.

On Monday, Nograles said the Philippines also approved the recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Malaysia and Ireland. – Rappler.com