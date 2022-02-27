Metro Manila, 38 other areas to enter Alert Level 1 in March

COMPLIANCE CHECK. Quezon City authorities check vaccination cards of commuters on the first day of the Department of Transportation's 'no vaccine, no ride' policy on January 17, 2022.

The government looks at Alert Level 1 as the 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila, along with 38 other areas throughout the country, will see coronavirus restrictions downgraded to the loosest level on Tuesday, March 1, nearly two years after the pandemic shuttered the Philippines.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the announcement on Sunday, February 27, saying the government’s coronavirus task force approved placing the capital region under Alert Level 1 from March 1 until March 15.

The relaxation of quarantine restrictions comes as COVID-19 infections in the Philippines continue to decline, with nationwide case numbers staying below the 2,000 range in the past week.

Officials had been eyeing to shift the metropolis to Alert Level 1 sometime in December 2021, but were forced to delay the economy’s further reopening after the highly contagious Omicron variant drove a record surge in infections.

Under Alert Level 1, establishments and public transportation are allowed to be fully operational. There are also no restrictions in place on the movement of people from different age groups, though this is subject to specific rules that may vary among local government units.

Along with Metro Manila, the following areas will be on Alert Level 1 beginning March 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

Santiago City

Isabela

Quirino

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Calabarzon

Cavite

Laguna

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Bicol

Naga City

Catanduanes

Western Visayas

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Davao Region

Davao City

For any area to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, all of the following conditions need to be met:

Low to minimal risk case classification

Total bed occupancy in hospitals is less than 50%

At least 70% of the target population are fully vaccinated

At least 80% out of 85% of senior citizens are fully vaccinated

Health experts earlier cautioned that vaccination thresholds set at 80% of the elderly population and at least 70% for the general population are not nearly enough to protect health systems against the weight of future surges. Booster uptake, aside from the first and second doses, should also be taken into account when deciding to relax restrictions in light of Omicron, they added.

Meanwhile, the government placed the following areas under Alert Level 2 until March 15:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Cagayan Valley

Nueva Vizcaya

Central Luzon

Nueva Ecija

Zambales

Calabarzon

Batangas

Lucena City

Quezon

Rizal

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Bicol

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

Western Visayas

Antique

Iloilo City

Iloilo province

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Bohol

Cebu province

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Tacloban City

Samar

Zamboanga Peninsula

Isabela City

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Iligan City

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao de Oro

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

General Santos City

North Cotabato

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Sultan Kudarat

Caraga

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Below are guidelines for what’s allowed and what’s restricted under the given alert levels.

– Rappler.com