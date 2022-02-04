Delta variant still most dominant in Ilocos Region

FIGHTING COVID. An employee from the Dagupan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) sprays disinfectant at a building on a busy street.

The regional health office hopes to start vaccinating 731,334 children aged five to 11 years old on February 14

DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The B.1.617.2 Covid-19 variant, commonly called Delta, still remains the most dominant variant in Region 1 (Ilocos Region), health authorities said on Friday, February 4.

Dr. Rheuel Bobis, Covid-19 focal person of the Region 1 Center for Health Development (CHD), said the Delta variant accounts for 389 (58.1%) of 669 cases of variants confirmed by the Philippine Genome Center on January 31.

The Delta variant, more infectious and more virulent than the original COVID-19 strain, caused the surge across the country in 2021.

The Alpha, or the B.1.1.7 variant comes in second in the region with 105 cases (15.7%), followed by the recent Omicron variant with 88 (13.2%), Beta or B.1.351, with 84 (12.6%), and the P.3 variant with three individuals.

The Region 1 results contradict national health officials remarks that Omicron has edged out the Delta variant as dominant COVID-19 strain in the Philippines.

“Ito po ang latest result released by the UP-PGC. Majority ng results ng ating variant of concern is Delta ang origin”, said Bobis.

(This is the latest result released by the UP-PGC. Majority of the results of the variant of concern is Delta in origin.)

Ilocos Norte and La Union each have 26 individuals of the 88 confirmed Omicron cases in the region. Pangasinan has 19 cases, Ilocos Sur, 11; and Dagupan City has six.

Bobis said 73 of the Omicron cases are local residents while 15 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF).

The CHD said it is preparing to launch Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination soon after the National Capital Region starts its program on February 7.

“Phase 2 expansion outside NCR is targeted to be conducted on February 14”, Bobis said.

Children aged 5 to 11 will be jabbed with modified Pfizer vaccines.

In Region 1, the total projected population from 5 to 11 years old is 731,334, with 73,133 belonging to the A3 group with comorbidities.

Bobis said the CHD aims to vaccinate at least 60% of the 5-11 projected population within one month, with the remaining 40% in the second month. – Rappler.com

