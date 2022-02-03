COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged 5 to 11 moved to February 7

VACCINE DRIVE. Residents receive COVID-19 jabs at a vaccination site in Imus, Cavite on January 11, 2022. The LGU announced that 4 vaccination sites will be open to non-residents starting January 12.

The DOH says rescheduling the rollout will 'ensure adequate preparation and distribution of the Pfizer vaccines' for the age group

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday, February 3, that it has postponed the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 for several days, due to “logistical challenges.”

Instead of Friday, February 4, the vaccination for the age bracket will start on Monday, February 7, the DOH said.

“The rollout for vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 will be postponed for a few days due to logistical challenges. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccines will be arriving on the evening of Friday, February 4, 2022,” the DOH said.

The delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children was supposed to arrive on Thursday.

“To ensure adequate preparation and distribution of the Pfizer vaccines allocated for children aged 5-11 years old, the COVID-19 vaccination will instead begin on Monday, February 7,” the DOH said.

COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech will be used for the pediatric vaccination as this was the only vaccine that received emergency use approval for 5 to 11 years old from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer vaccines to be administered to children aged 5 to 11 will have a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to youths aged 12 to 17.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who also heads the Philippines’ National Vaccine Operation Center, said that the government aims to inoculate 15.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, two parents filed a petition before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to stop the impending COVID-19 vaccination for children. They contested a clause in the DOH rule that gives the government the power to give consent to a willing minor.

The vaccination of kids is welcome news as the Department of Education has planned to eventually transition to limited face-to-face classes by school year 2022 to 2023.

The country just began vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds in October 2021. Booster shot administration was only opened to all adults in the first week of December 2021. – Rappler.com