Booster shots available in Baguio pharmacies starting January 26

ALSO IN BAGUIO. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and local government leaders of Manila lead the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination in select pharmacies or the 'Resbakuna sa mga Botika' at Mercury Drug Quirino Avenue, Manila on January 20, 2022.

The government also eyes vaccination in select MRT3 stations

The Philippine government will be expanding its vaccination program at pharmacies in Baguio City, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Tuesday, January 25.

Nograles said it will be available starting Wednesday, January 26.

“Tomorrow, we will begin the vaccination of booster shots sa mga botika at pharmacies in Baguio City,” Nograles said.

The pilot implementation of the program started in select pharmacies in Metro Manila, starting January 20.

Nograles said that a total of 2,626 booster shots were administered during the pilot run as of Monday, January 24 at 6 pm.

Vaccination at MRT3 station

The government will also roll out vaccination at four Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) stations.

During President Rodrigo Duterte’s pre-recorded briefing, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said that vaccination will be available at Cubao, Shaw Boulevard, Boni, and Ayala stations.

Tugade also said that Light Railway Transit Line 2 might also offer vaccination inside stations.

The plan was announced after the government received public backlash from the “No vaccination, no ride” policy of the DOTr.

Currently, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is implementing free antigen tests at MRT3 stations. – Rappler.com