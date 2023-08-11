Dangerous Drugs Board’s unliquidated fund transfers swells to P315M as of 2022

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Commission on Audit cites the 'absence of the proper conduct of regular monitoring and reconciliation process' for the mounting unliquidated fund transfers

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) for being lax in monitoring millions in agency funding downloaded to various national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs) over the years.

COA said in an audit report that this has led to unliquidated fund transfers at the agency amounting to P315.73 million as of the end of 2022.

COA cited “lack of control procedures on the IAs (implementing agencies) reporting responsibility” – contrary to COA Circular No. 94-013 giving grantee agencies just 10 days from the end of the month to submit reports on the public fund utilization.

It also cited COA Circular No. 2016-005 that required all government entities to conduct regular monitoring of their receivable accounts to ensure timely liquidation.

Under Section 3 of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the DDB and the recipient agencies, the latter have one full year to complete the funded projects or programs. An extension was allowed by subject to the approval of the DDB executive director.

COA said the DDB had P194.34 million unliquidated funds transferred to LGUs and another P121.39 million to NGAs.

Over 95% or P300.69 million of the DDB’s total unliquidated fund transfers – P191.45 million for LGUs and P109.24 million for NGAs – were released in the last five years or mostly under the Duterte administration.

COA noted that the DDB’s Accounting Division is responsible for monitoring the fund transfers.

“In the absence of the proper conduct of regular monitoring and reconciliation process, the DDB was unable to validate whether all IAs complied with the one-year period set in the MOA memorandum of agreement) to complete the project,” it said.

The DDB, for its part, acknowledged the audit findings and assured state auditors that it will address them.

The DDB also said it had sent demand letters to implementing agencies with existing MOAs with its board for confirmation of balances. – Rappler.com