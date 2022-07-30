Daughter of ex-Lamitan mayor denies family involved in death of Yumol’s father

KILLED. The remains of slain ex-Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay lie in a chapel in Quezon City two days after she was allegedly killed by Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol on July 24.

'We do not condone violence and killing,' says Kelsey, the daughter of former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay

MANILA, Philippines – The daughter of former Lamitan, Basilan mayor Rose Furigay cleared her family’s name in the death of the father of Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect behind the killing of Rose and two others in the Ateneo de Manila University last July 24.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, July 30, Kelsey, the twin sister of Hannah, who was also injured in the incident, said their family does not condone killing and violence.

“When I heard the news, I cried. Nobody, not a soul, deserves to be shot to death like that. No human has a right to take another. What did his father do to us? Nothing. It’s his son’s actions and not his. We do not want any more lives wasted because of this,” Kelsey said in her open letter.

“In fact, my father immediately called the authorities to please thoroughly investigate who did this. We do not condone violence and killing.”

Rolando Yumol, father of Chao Tiao, was shot dead by motorcycle riding assailants in broad daylight in Lamitan City five days after Chao Tiao allegedly killed Rose, her executive assistant Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo de Manila University security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

After the news of Rolando’s death broke out, Quirino Esguerra, the lawyer of the Furigay family, said the Furigays were “shocked and saddened” by Rolando’s death. Esguerra added it was “unfair” to link the Furigay family to the death of Yumol’s father.

Alba adds: ‘So far, it is speculative to assume its direct relation to the shooting incident that happened last Sunday at the Ateneo de Manila University.’ — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 29, 2022

In a statement, Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Roderick Alba said they were already probing Rolando’s death, adding that it was “speculative” to link the attack to the Ateneo shooting incident.

Death threats

In her open letter, Kelsey also shared that her family has been receiving death threats from the “sympathizers” of Yumol.

“My family is even receiving death threats from trolls or the killer’s sympathizers/supporters. Which is why I decided today to not be silent and I will fight for what’s left – my mom’s good name.”

The twin sister of Hannah also shares evidence that her mother was not linked with illegal drugs, further disputing Yumol's speculations.



Kelsey shares two certifications from authorities clearing her mother's name. pic.twitter.com/YExo0ZwxGa — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 30, 2022

The daughter of the slain former mayor also reiterated that her mother was not involved in illegal drugs, contrary to Yumol’s claims. She even attached documents to prove that Rose was cleared by authorities of drug allegations.

Rose and Victor’s remains currently lie in Quezon City but will later be transferred to Lamitan City. Bandiala’s remains also lie in Quezon City and will be transferred in his hometown Misamis Occidental. (READ: What we know so far: The shooting incident inside Ateneo)

On Thursday, July 28, the suspect was indicted by the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for three counts of murder, one count of frustrated murder, one count of carnapping, one count of carrying gun outside residence without a permit, and one count of malicious mischief. – Rappler.com