Davao’s first: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president

The city plays host to a vice presidential inauguration for the first time, as another Davao mayor steps into the national scene

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – At the Bangkerohan public market, Nanette, a fruit vendor, is busy unloading a crate of mangosteens, which she’ll be selling for P50 a kilo.

Her face turns grim when she talks about how the incoming administration needs to make sure the prices of basic goods – especially fuel – goes down. It’s ordinary people like her, she said, who feel the brunt of inflation after over two years of lockdown.

But she lights up when we finally talk about the big day ahead: Davao Mayor Sara Duterte’s inauguration as 15th Vice President of the Philippines on June 19, almost two weeks before her term starts on June 30.

“[I feel] Happy! Siya man jud ang amohang gusto nga mahimog vice president (She’s who we wanted to be vice president),” she said. The sentiment is echoed in other parts of the city – glee over their mayor and their vice president finally taking her oath.

Bangkerohan is just a few blocks away from San Pedro Square, where Duterte, the vice president-elect, will be taking her oath of office. While Nanette won’t be attending the event itself – she has fruits to sell and a stall to keep watch over – its significance certainly isn’t lost on her.

It’s the first inauguration to be held outside Luzon since 2004, when former president and Duterte ally Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo took her oath in Cebu province, which turned out big for her in the presidential race. Arroyo’s Cebu inauguration was the first ever to take place outside Luzon, where the country’s capital is located.

It’s also going to be the first inauguration of a president or vice president in Davao City – her father, former mayor and outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte, opted to take his oath inside Malacañang.

PREPARATIONS. Davao City prepares for Sara Duterte’s inauguration as VP-elect.

First for Davao

Sara’s inauguration takes place at a stone’s throw away from key landmarks of Davao City – the city hall, where she’s served as mayor for a total of three terms; the legislative building; and the Davao Cathedral.

Preparations in the area were in full swing by Friday, with closures along most of San Pedro Street and parts of Bolton Street, where the crowd will stay. Duterte herself checked on the inauguration venue, taking a quick step out of city hall between meetings with diplomats and supporters.

The event itself is pretty straightforward.

After Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral, Duterte will make her way to the main stage for the inauguration. After the inauguration is a concert, during which the vice president-elect may head to Quezon Park, the designated “photo op area.”

Much like Sara Duterte, June 19 will also be free of frivolity. Her oath will be administered by Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, her former professor. She has also said that Hernando and his wife are her “good friends for over 10 years.”

Davao-based designer Silverio Anglacer releases sketch of the gown or Vice President-elect Sara Duterte inauguration on June 19 in Davao City. The VP-elect will be taking her oath ahead of the start of her term on June 30. pic.twitter.com/NT5tkVU3Kb — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) June 16, 2022

Her mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, will be holding the Bible for the oathtaking. The incoming vice president will be wearing a custom Filipiniana by Silverio Anglacer, a Davao-based designer who’s created most of Sara’s formal wear, including the Filipiniana she wore when her father took his oath of office as president.

Expected guests include President Duterte, president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., members of the diplomatic corps, and politicians and civic allies from all over the Philippines.

Vice President Leni Robredo, according to Sara Duterte, was invited but declined to attend because she’d already committed to Naga City’s Charter Day celebration on the 18th.

The Duterte dynasty

While she’s not the first Duterte in the national scene nor the first presidential child to win a vice presidential race, it’s the proximity of the two Dutertes’ electoral wins that make it novel.

But Sara is no stranger to stepping into spaces her father once occupied. When she won her first mayoral term in 2010, Sara and her father essentially switched places – Rodrigo Duterte had hit the consecutive term limit, so Sara, then the vice mayor, ran and won as mayor.

When the older Duterte ran for president in 2016, Sara filed her candidacy for mayor, taking over the post in city hall. With her exit after winning the 2022 vice presidential race, another Duterte will take over city hall: Sebastian, her younger brother.

Another adult Duterte sibling, Paolo, represents the city’s first district in Congress.

In her 2022 campaign, Duterte honed in on three priorities: economic recovery after COVID-19 lockdowns, peace and security, and education. It’s the latter that’ll take up most of her time beginning June 30, when she also takes over as secretary of the Department of Education.

At the same time, she’s said that she plans to push through with an early campaign promise to open “satellite” offices under the Office of the Vice President (OVP) around the country. She’s yet to announce where those offices would be.

The two promises – an OVP that plans to replicate itself around the country and the education portfolio – are sure to keep Duterte busy for the next six years. They’ll also mean the potential of creating a wide network, which could come in handy should the 44-year-old have the presidency in mind. – Rappler.com