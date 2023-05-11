Acquit or convict? De Lima awaits judgment in one of 2 remaining drug cases

HEARING. Detained former senator Leila de Lima attends a hearing on one of the remaining illegal drug charges against her at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on October 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Senator Leila de Lima asked for prayers as she awaits judgment in one of her two remaining drug-related cases set to be announced on Friday morning, May 12.

“With Truth on my side, I remain hopeful and optimistic of a positive outcome in my two remaining drug cases. In the name of Truth and Justice,” De Lima said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Please stand by me and for me in this most critical phase of my journey towards freedom and vindication. Hindi po tayo pababayaan ng Mahal na Panginoon (God will not let us down),” she added.

On Friday morning, Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 will hand down its decision on Criminal Case No. 17-165. In this case, De Lima was charged with violation of section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which penalizes the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of illegal drugs.”

De Lima is expected to arrive before the promulgation scheduled at around 8:30 am at the Muntinlupa City Hall of Justice. She will be accompanied by her legal counsels led by lawyers Teddy Rigoroso and Boni Tacardon.

Her supporters are also likely to appear – as in usual hearings – to express support for the detained opposition leader through chants, songs, and prayers.

Why De Lima is detained

The opposition leader has been under detention since 2017 due to drug-related charges.

Originally, De Lima was slapped with three drug cases due to allegations she extorted money from Persons Deprived of Liberty in the New Bilibid Prison.

In this case where De Lima awaits judgment, she and former Bureau of Corrections acting chief Rafael Ragos were accused of allegedly extorting money from illegal drug traders in Bilibid to fund her senatorial campaign in 2016.

But since her detention six years ago, key witnesses have already retracted their allegations against the opposition leader.

In April 2022, detained alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa retracted his accusations against De Lima and said he was “coerced, pressured, intimidated and seriously threatened” to make all his statements.

A few days later, Ragos also recanted and said he was forced to lie by former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II. Ragos’ retraction was a major blow to the prosecution because he is the prosecution’s star witness and his testimony could be used by the defense to establish reasonable doubt.

These cases flourished under former president Rodrigo Duterte. The former lawmaker is one of most vocal critics of Duterte, her criticisms of him dating back to her stint as Commission on Human Rights chairperson. After she was elected senator, she pursued an investigation into the killings in Davao when Duterte was city mayor and spoke up against the administration’s bloody drug war.

What are the other cases vs De Lima?

In total, De Lima is now facing only two drug cases.

On February 17, 2021, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 205 granted De Lima’s demurrer to evidence in Case No. 17-166, where she was accused of allegedly extorting money from high-profile inmate Peter Co.

This effectively acquitted De Lima in one of three drug cases.

In the other case, where De Lima was accused of allegedly tolerating the “widespread drug trade” inside Bilibid, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 has yet to issue its resolution on De Lima’s petition for bail.

What happens next to De Lima?

Regardless of the court’s decision on Friday, De Lima will remain behind bars.