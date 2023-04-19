De Lima camp opposes prosecution’s move to reopen case as judgment nears

ON TRIAL. Former senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters at the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court on January 27, 2023.

The prosecutors seek to reopen the case despite the court's move to promulgate its judgment on May 12

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of detained former senator Leila de Lima opposed the prosecutors’ motion to reopen her case after the judge already set the promulgation for early May.

On April 17, lawyer Boni Tacardon, one of De Lima’s legal counsels, said one of the criminal cases against the detained former lawmaker had already been submitted for decision. The promulgation of the judgment for criminal case no. 165 was set by the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 on May 12.

The court has set the promulgation of one of the two remaining drug charges vs ex-sen. Leila de Lima on May 12.



But, prosecutors recently filed a motion to reopen the case. The prosecutors said they want to present the testimony of lawyer Demiteer Huerta of PAO.

The case stemmed from former acting Bureau of Corrections director general Rafael Ragos’ allegations that De Lima allegedly accepted money from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. But in 2022, Ragos retracted his allegations and this has become a major development in the case since he was the prosecution’s star witness against De Lima.

Based on the latest motion filed by the prosecution, the Muntinlupa court, on Monday, April 17, granted De Lima’s manifestation to adopt all exhibits raised by co-accused Ronnie Dayan. This means De Lima formally expressed an intent to rest her case. For their part, the prosecutors adopted their objection to the formal offer of evidence by De Lima, according to the motion.

Immediately, the court announced that the case would be resolved.

However, the prosecutors filed on April 17 an urgent omnibus motion for reconsideration, also seeking to reopen the trial. This means the prosecution wants to continue to provide more evidence despite the already set date of promulgation.

“On account of this, the Prosecution moves for the reconsideration of the order given in open court today, and for the reopening of the trial to allow the presentation of prosecution’s rebuttal evidence and to formally offer the same before the case be submitted for resolution,” the prosecutors explained in their motion.

The prosecution seeks to present the testimony of lawyer Demiteer Huerta of the Public Attorney’s Office. They said they want to present their rebuttal evidence in one day only and that they don’t “intend to delay the proceedings in this case but solely for reasons stated above.”

The Muntinlupa court has yet to announce if the motion would affect the date of promulgation. Meanwhile, the De Lima camp has already filed a motion for bail for criminal case No. 167, the other remaining case against the opposition leader. The resolution for the petition for bail is expected to be made by Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 on May 8.

In the event the petition for bail is granted in one case, and the other Muntinlupa court acquits De Lima in the other case, the former lawmaker will be released from detention after being behind bars for years at the Philippine National Police custodial center.

De Lima’s arguments

In their petition, the De Lima camp argued that both the prosecutors and the defense agreed on April 17 to terminate the proceedings and to submit the case for resolution.

JUST IN. Camp of ex-sen. De Lima opposes the prosecutor's move to reopen her case. The promulgation was earlier set on May 12.



The camp argues both the prosecutors and the defense agreed to terminate the proceedings and to submit the case for reso on April 17. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/tthnZrIfp9 — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 19, 2023

“Thus, both parties having categorically, unequivocally, and clearly agreed to submit the case for decision, the Honorable Court then set the promulgation of judgment on 12 May 2023,” the petition read.

According to De Lima’s motion, the hearing on April 17 was set after the termination of the presentation of evidence on March 10. Over a month had passed since the said date, and yet the prosecutors remained silent about its intent to introduce rebuttal evidence, the motion explained.

“The abovementioned facts point to the underhanded maneuvering of the Panel to inevitably delay the proceedings in this case. The Prosecution had six long years to prove its case,” the camp said in the motion.

The De Lima camp also noted that there is “no showing” that the presentation of additional evidence, including Huerta’s testimony, would add anything to the prosecution’s cross-examination. They added that the prosecutors already had the opportunity to debunk and address Ragos’ testimony.

Huerta also does not represent newly-discovered evidence because he was already known to the panel “at the time they agreed to have the instant case submitted for resolution,” the motion said. The PAO lawyer was also present in the courtroom when Ragos testified about his earlier recantation. He was also in “close and direct coordination” with the prosecutors during Ragos’ cross-examination, the De Lima camp added.

The defense also used the 2007 Cabarles v. Maceda case to explain that the reopening of a case declared to be “terminated” cannot be done “whimsically, capriciously, and/or unreasonably.”

“Simply put, these criminal proceedings cannot be held hostage by the lack of diligence of the Prosecution which had six years prosecuting the same,” the camp added.

On February 24, the former justice secretary and Commission of Human Rights chairperson marked her sixth year in detention over drug-related charges filed against her under former president Rodrigo Duterte. She was accused of allegedly accepting money from the illegal drug trade to fund her 2016 senatorial campaign.

In 2021, De Lima had been acquitted in one of the three charges. – Rappler.com