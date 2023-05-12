De Lima celebrates latest acquittal: ‘2 cases down, 1 more to go’

ACQUITTED. Former senator Leila de Lima leaves Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 after securing an acquittal judgment in one of her drug cases on May 12, 2023.

'I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer,' the detained opposition leader says

MANILA, Philippines – Detained former senator Leila de Lima celebrated her latest court victory as Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 acquitted her in one of her drug-related charges.

“I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and the strength of my innocence. That’s already two cases down, and one more to go,” De Lima said in a statement, which was released by her camp shortly after her acquittal.

“I am of course happy that with this second acquittal in the three cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer,” she added.

The former lawmaker also thanked those who fought alongside her, adding that her battle continues as she faces her remaining case. Later in her statement, De Lima also remembered some of her loved ones who already passed on while she was detained.

“Subalit nakakalungkot na sa tagal ng aking pagkakulong ay marami akong mga kaanak at kaibigan na hindi na makikitang muli. Ito marahil ang pinakamasakit na nangyari sa panggigipit sa akin,” De Lima said. (However, it saddens me that because of my long detention, I have relatives and friends whom I will never see again. This is probably the most painful part of my persecution.)

On Friday, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquitted De Lima in the case where she was accused of allegedly extorting money from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara said in his ruling that the retraction of former acting Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos created “reasonable doubt” about the accusations against the opposition leader.

De Lima’s lawyer Boni Tacardon also quoted the court and said the prosecution failed to prove De Lima’s ties to the alleged drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

In high spirits

Hours before the scheduled promulgation, De Lima supporters from various groups – Akbayan, EveryWoman, Movement Against Disinformation, and other groups – arrived at the grounds of the Muntinlupa City hall of justice. The supporters chanted for De Lima, while holding a poster that said “Laban, Leila,” with pink and violet flowers made from paper.

When De Lima arrived shortly after 8 am, the supporters’ chant grew louder. As De Lima entered hall, she told reporters: “[I am] excited yet nervous but confident that truth and justice will reign today.”

Aside from her supporters, former government officials, experts, and academics attended the promulgation to show support for De Lima. Among them were former ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, former Commission on Higher Education chair Patricia Licuanan, former Ateneo School of Government dean Tony La Viña, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, former Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Teresita Deles, and governance expert Socorro Reyes.

The supporters eagerly waited for the verdict, while some prayed the Holy Rosary.

Play Video

Right after the promulgation, De Lima, in high spirits, left the Muntinlupa City hall of justice while uttering, “Answered prayers.” The former lawmaker boarded the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) service vehicle, and was brought to the PNP custodial facility, where she will remain while awaiting the outcome of her bail petition.

Speaking to reporters, Deles described De Lima’s demeanor while listening to her verdict. Deles said De Lima became emotional after hearing she was acquitted, but remained composed. As a lawyer, De Lima knew how to behave inside a court, Deles added.

Meanwhile, Tacardon said they remain hopeful as they await the resolution on De Lima’s petition for bail. Even though De Lima already secured two acquittals, she will remain behind bars because of her pending bail petition.

“Hopeful pa rin kami na sana manaig ang katarungan, manaig ang katotohanan at siya ay mabigyan kahit pansamantalang laya kahit hinaharap niya ang huling kaso na isinampa sa kanya ng Duterte regime,” Tacardon told reporters. (We’re still hopeful that justice will prevail, that truth will prevail, and we hope she will attain temporary freedom while facing her last case filed against her by the Duterte regime.) – Rappler.com