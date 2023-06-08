Leila de Lima after her bail denial: ‘I cannot and will not lose hope’

Former senator Leila de Lima walks out of the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice surrounded by police, after a hearing on drugs charges, on June 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Following the denial of her petition for bail, former senator and opposition leader Leila de Lima has called the denial “most unfortunate,” adding that she will remain strong as she continues facing her remaining drug charge.

“I am of course disappointed. But with a clean conscience, I cannot and will not lose hope. I have to remain strong as I’m determined to attain justice and vindication,” the former lawmaker said.

In her statement issued on Thursday, June 8, De Lima reiterated that her lawyers will file a motion for reconsideration (MR) to ask the court to reconsider its resolution denying her bail.

“My lawyers will be filing an MR to raise the issue on the credibility of the inmate witnesses and their testimonies anew, with the Hope that the judge is not yet closed to the perspective that their word, uncorroborated as they are by more acceptable evidence, is utterly unreliable and therefore completely not credible and unworthy of belief,” De Lima said.

“Theirs are blatant lies and ludicrous stories,” she added.

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 has recently denied De Lima’s petition for bail, blocking her chance for temporary freedom after over six years in detention. This has been confirmed by De Lima’s camp on Wednesday afternoon.

The court mentioned various grounds in denying De Lima’s bail plea. Among the grounds pointed out are humanitarian considerations, which the court called “untenable.”

De Lima said she is now a senior citizen, has several medical issues, and is not a flight risk. However, the court said these grounds are “not compelling.”

While the trial for her remaining drug charge continues, De Lima will remain detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City. – Rappler.com