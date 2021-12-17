4 killed by fallen trees in Iloilo, Guimaras during Typhoon Odette

AFTERMATH. This photo shows fallen trees and posts in Iloilo City after Typhoon Odette.

In Iloilo City, local officials are requesting help to clear roads of fallen trees and posts

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – All four deaths in Iloilo and Guimaras were caused by trees that toppled over and crushed homes during the height of Typhoon Odette (Rai), officials said on Friday, December 17.

Guimaras Governor Samuel Gumarin said rescue teams found a couple – a 72-year-old female and a 77-year-old male – dead under their hut in Barangay Ravina, Sibunag town.

Gumarin said that the couple were transferred to the hut while their house was being renovated by a relative.

“There was a big palm tree near the hut which collapsed, so the two died from that. This happened between 3 to 4 am,” the governor told media.

Iloilo City’s lone casualty, a 54-year-old woman, was confirmed by Mayor Jerry Treñas in an interview with ANC.

Treñas said that the city’s problem with Odette was the collapse of trees and posts over roads and structures.

“The problem here in Iloilo [is that] there’s a lot of electrical posts that fell down, also fallen trees along main and secondary rods. We are already requesting for help from those with chainsaws so we can clear the roads faster,” the mayor said.

So far, the only casualty in Iloilo province is a 58-year-old male from Miagao who worked as a security guard at the University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV) campus located in the same municipality.

“There was a security guard who died after being crushed by a tree in the early morning, at the height of the typhoon. The body has been retrieved. His guard post was crushed, and him along with it,” said UPV Chancellor Clement Camposano.

As of this writing, there have been no other reports of other casualties in the Western Visayas region, except for Negros Occidental, where the death toll rose to six by Friday afternoon. – Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.