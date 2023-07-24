Drug war architect Bato dela Rosa says he trusts Marcos gov’t as ICC continues probe

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is placing his full trust on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the International Criminal Court (ICC) continues its investigation into the killings committed in Davao City and under Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Speaking before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and drug war architect highlighted the Marcos administration’s stand against the ICC.

“Ayaw naman ng ating gobyerno, di ba, totally nag-disengage na ang ating gobyerno sa ICC so wala ako ine-expect,” he said. “Nagtitiwala ako, hindi naman siguro magdouble-talk itong gobyerno natin, so nagtitiwala ako.”

(The government has totally disengaged with the ICC so I don’t expect anything to happen. I trust that the government will not double-talk.)

The ICC appeals chamber on July 18 dismissed the appeal lodged by the Philippine government which sought to block the investigation being conducted by Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Marcos on July 21 said that he has shut the door on future ICC dealings, adding that his government “will not cooperate with them in any way, or form.”

Government data shows that Duterte’s drug war led to at least 6,252 people dead at the hands of the police during anti-illegal drug operations as of May 31, 2022. This toll does not include victims of vigilante-style killings, which, according to human rights groups, pulls the number up to around 30,000.

There is still no confirmation what Khan’s next move could be, but scenarios include the possible request of an arrest warrant or summons. There is still no certainty who will be the subject of the said warrant or summons, but several ICC prosecutors’ reports have named Duterte and Dela Rosa.

As Duterte’s first PNP chief, Dela Rosa signed the Command Memorandum Circular (CMC) No. 16-2016 which operationalized the violent war on drugs. He also served as Davao City police chief.

The ICC is also investigating the killings allegedly committed by the notorious Davao Death Squad from 2011 to 2016. – with a report by Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com