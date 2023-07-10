Cut down chores that use plenty of water, says DENR

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WATER SUPPLY. Residents fetch water from a well to wash clothes and bathe, in Barangay Old Capitol Site in Quezon City on March 21, 2023.

To save water, Filipinos are advised to reduce activities like watering lawns and washing vehicles

MANILA, Philippines – Amid El Niño, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) advised barangay officials, condominium and subdivision managers, and residents to conserve water by reducing household activities that require large amounts of water.

In its second bulletin released on Sunday, July 9, the DENR’s newly created Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) said such activities include watering lawns and washing vehicles.

Residents are also advised to collect rainwater and to recycle laundry and dishwashing water, which can be used for non-potable purposes such as watering plants.

“As we prepare for even drier conditions due to El Niño, it is, more than ever, important to conserve water in order to prevent massive water interruptions later this year,” the WRMO said in the bulletin.

Water interruptions are already set to begin for parts of Metro Manila on Wednesday, July 12, as Maynilad Water Services gets a lower allocation from the Angat Dam.

As of 6 am on Monday, July 10, the water level of the Angat Dam was at 179.23 meters, which is below the 180-meter minimum operating level.

In the same bulletin, the WRMO directed local government units in Metro Manila to fast-track the approval of water pipe repairs of Maynilad and Manila Water.

Last Tuesday, July 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announced that El Niño is already underway. Some areas in the country may see dry spells and droughts in the fourth quarter of 2023, which would affect water supply, agriculture, health, and energy.

Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular No. 22 last June in preparation for El Niño, mandating all government agencies to take water conservation measures.

Following the Palace memorandum, the WRMO advised government agencies to check if water meters are working properly, detect leaks and faulty water fixtures if there are any, and use harvested rainwater to clean streets and water plants.

The WRMO is tasked to “identify strategies towards water conservation” and to regularly update the Office of the President regarding government agencies’ compliance with these measures. – Rappler.com