Recent rainfall good for 5 to 7 days of Metro Manila water supply — DENR

Ideally, Metro Manila will need two months of that much rain 'so that we will have enough water the following year,' says DENR

MANILA, Philippines — Increased rainfall brought by Typhoon Dodong and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat the past days raised the water level in Angat Dam, a vital water source for Metro Manila.

The good news from last week’s rainy weather was that it poured an additional 5 to 7 days worth of water supply in Metro Manila, said Environment Undersecretary Carlos Primo David on Monday, July 17, in a water security forum in Quezon City.

“There is no water crisis yet but the water level is still quite precarious,” said David.

Recently, water in Angat Dam dipped to worrying levels. An impending water crisis threatens Metro Manila residents because of the onset of El Niño phenomenon.

The recent rainfall added two meters to Angat Dam’s water level, said David. However, he said that Angat Dam needs to reach 208 meters to assure Metro Manila residents they will have enough water until next year.

Theoretically, the city would need two months of that much rain to reach a safe water level, said David. “We have around 5 months to be able to do so,” the environment undersecretary said. “So that we will have enough water the following year.”

But if there will not be enough rainfall, Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said during the same forum, there was a possibility “we would get back to rationing.”

Year-round conservation

Loyzaga said water conservation should continue year-round even without the threat of El Niño. The environment secretary said the government must have ongoing efforts on watershed conservation, water usage habits, and education of younger people.

“We understand everywhere in the world water will be a challenge,” Loyzaga said. “Climate change is here.”

Currently, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its new Water Resources Management Office (WRMO), issued two bulletins recommending water conservation guidelines to government offices as well as condominium property managers and barangay officials.

Shortage of water shortage in Metro Manila amid an El Niño phenomenon is not new. In 2019, water level in Angat Dam plunged to historic lows and caused thousands of households faucets to run dry.

