DA guarantees enough onions until end-2023, sees no price spike

ONIONS. A market vendor arranges large size onions imported from China which sells at P350/kilo at Libertad Market in Pasay City on January 17, 2023.

Data from the Bureau of Plant Industry show that as of mid-July, the Philippines has enough fresh red onions to last until Christmas

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) assured House lawmakers on Wednesday, August 9, that the Philippines has enough onions until end of the year.

The agency gave the guarantee following persistent interrogation from Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr. during the House’s 11th agriculture committee hearing on the skyrocketing prices of onion earlier this year.

“Is that supply equivalent to the demand of our people up to December?” Barzaga asked BPI Director Glenn Panganiban.

“[It’s] more than ample,” Panganiban replied. “We are not seeing any sudden surge in prices of onion. The prices are stable.”

Data from the BPI showed that as of July 14, the Philippines had 93,949 metric tons of fresh red onions left, enough for the country until December 23.

As of July 14, the country also had 3,899.53 metric tons of fresh yellow onions, enough until August 9.

The BPI said, however, it is constantly replenishing supply.

“We import a two-month buffer stock, around 8,000 metric tons, to ensure that we have supply every month,” Henrick Exconde, assistant division chief of BPI national plant quarantine services division, told reporters.

The House panel concluded in May after marathon hearings that it was a cartel in collusion with Philippine Vegetable Importers, Exporters and Vendors Association (PhilVIEVA) that jacked up onion prices.

The committee found that PhilVIEVA – led by businesswoman Lilia Cruz – had the machinery to control onion supply in the whole Philippines.

Back in January, onions were being sold in markets for up to P600 per kilo, costing 607% higher than the international average.

DA data show that as of Tuesday, August 8, the market price in Metro Manila of local red onion ranges from P140 to P190 per kilo; local and imported white onion costs around P110 to P170 per kilo. There’s no data available for imported red onion.

Why China?

Earlier this year, when the Philippines imported onions, most of the suppliers were from China, based on the list of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance (SPSIC) recipients provided by the BPI to House lawmakers.

Based on that document, 5.7 million kilograms (5,700 metric tons) of red onions were imported based on SPSICs issued from January 11 to 13.

“Why is this all China?” Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas asked. “Maybe that’s why they have the confidence to fire water cannon towards us.”

The BPI explained that China was the most feasible option at the time, when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., concurrently the agriculture secretary, approved the importation of 21,060 metric tons of onions on January 10.

“In January, we set a deadline for their arrival, and China was the nearest country, supplies there can arrive [in our country] in five to seven days, so majority of the onions we sourced at the time was from China,” Exconde said. – Rappler.com