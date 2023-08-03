DBM trims Comelec’s proposed 2024 budget from P42 billion to P27 billion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Comelec wants to retire thousands of old vote-counting machines for the 2025 polls and reform the current election system, but to make that happen, it needs big funding from Congress

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) sought a P43.7-billion budget for 2024, the year when preparation for the 2025 midterm elections is heaviest, but the executive department trimmed over one-third of its requested funding in its submission to Congress.

The National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2024 released on Wednesday, August 2, indicates that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is only asking Congress a P27.1-billion budget for the poll body for 2024.

In terms of preparations for the midterm polls, the Comelec specifically requested P28.3 billion, but the executive branch only proposed P22.9 billion to the House.

The Comelec, in May, made public its proposed blueprint for the 2025 automated elections, which it called FASTrAC, or Fully Automated System with Transparency, Audit, and Count.

Under the proposal, the commission seeks to retire 97,000 vote-counting machines (VCMs) that the Philippines has relied on since 2016, since they are already prone to glitches despite refurbishment.

What the Comelec seeks to replace them with are automated counting machines (ACMs), which are still optical mark readers (OMRs), wherein voters use a paper ballot counted by machines.

But the poll body also wants these machines to have direct recording electronic (DRE) capabilities, where voters use a touch screen or touch pad. This option would greatly benefit Persons With Disabilities and illiterate voters.

The Comelec believes the technology is already available, and has been looking for interested suppliers.

However, this ambitious reform would not be possible without big funding from Congress.

Reacting to DBM’s proposal to Congress, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body would have to be more prudent.

“We would have to [reduce] support staff in every precinct or increase the allocation of voters per precinct, so that we would rent fewer machines,” he said on Thursday, August 3.

Comelec spokesman Rex Laudiangco also hopes that whatever lack in funding for 2024 will be made up for in the 2025 budget.

“The procurement of the automated election system (AES) part of the NLE may proceed in 2024, short of award, depending on the availability of fund allotment. At any rate, while most of the components thereof are bundled, the same is clustered, and we could proceed to procure such on a lot basis, with the completion of payments being in time for the 2025 budgeting and release,” he said. – Rappler.com