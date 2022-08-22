LIST: Projects to be funded by DOTR’s P167.1 billion budget in 2023

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista Jr and LTFRB Chair Cheloy Garafil, led the inauguration of the Roxas Blvd and Taft Busway Station in Pasay City on August 4, 2022. Rappler

The Department of Transportation is proposing a 120.4% increase in budget

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation is asking for P167.1 billion in 2023, a 120.4% increase compared to its 2022 budget.

In his budget message during the submission of the 2023 National Expenditure Program, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the increase was meant to fuel “economic transformation” and “propel the growth of the agriculture, trade, and tourism sectors.”

Based on the proposed budget for 2023 and Marcos’ message to Congress, here’s where the bulk of the DOTR’s proposed budget will go:

North-South Commuter Railway (P75.1 billion)

Metro Manila Subway Project (P26.5 billion)

LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension (P2.7 billion)

PNR South Long Hail Project (P1.1 billion)

EDSA Greenways Project (P0.77 billion)

Cebu Bus Transit Project (P0.7 billion)

EDSA Busway Project (P0.21 billion)

Aviation Infrastructure Program (P2.5 billion)

Farm-to-Market Roads Project (P13.1 billion)

Philippine Rural Development Project (P4.2 billion)

Sugarcane Industry Development Program (P500 million)

Fuel Subsidies (P2.5 billion)

– Rappler.com