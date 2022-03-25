DepEd allows in-person graduation rites in Alert Level 1, 2 areas

(1st UPDATE) The Department of Education says that for schools in Alert Level 3, 4, and 5, it will only allow virtual graduation rites

MANILA, Philippines – After settling for two virtual graduation ceremonies due to the prevailing pandemic, the current batch of senior high school students will finally be able to march with their parents for end-of-school year (EOSY) rites this year.

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced Friday, March 25, the resumption of the conduct of in-person EOSY in areas under Alert Level 1 and 2.

“With the continuous downward trend of COVID-19 cases and easing of restrictions, we are allowing the conduct of limited face-to-face and virtual graduation, depending on the alert level status in each region,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a statement.

Aside from graduating senior high school students, also participating in EOSY ceremonies are finishers of kindergarten, Grade 6, and Junior High School, as well as, excellence achievers in different grade levels.

The DepEd said for schools in Alert Level 3, 4, and 5, it will still only allow virtual EOSY rites. Schools may broadcast live the virtual EOSY ceremonies through their social media platforms. Schools in the country are set to conduct their EOSY ceremonies June 27 to July 2. School year 2021 to 2022 will end on June 24, while private schools may implement the schedule as reflected in their respective school calendars.

The theme this year for DepEd’s EOSY rites is “Gradweyt ng K to 12: Masigasig sa mga Pangarap at Matatag sa mga Pagsubok” (K to 12 Graduates: Pursuing Dreams and Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adversity).

Education Assistant Secretary Alma Ruby Torio said that only “completers, their parents or guardians, teachers, school officials, and guests” should be present during the EOSY rites to “ensure the protection and safety of everyone.”

The DepEd has yet to provide the guidelines for the conduct of in-person EOSY rites. Rappler will update this story as new information come in.

Some 10,000 schools in the country have been allowed to hold face-to-face classes. There are about 60,000 public and private schools in the country. – Rappler.com