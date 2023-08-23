DepEd allows Makati City to distribute school supplies in EMBO schools

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Makati City on Wednesday, August 23, will start to distribute school supplies to students in 14 public schools in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) following the approval of the Department of Education (DepEd).
On Tuesday, August 22, DepEd allowed Makati City’s request to use the EMBO schools and distribute school supplies.
In an August 16 DepEd memorandum, the agency required both Taguig and Makati to secure approval from the DepEd’s Office of the Secretary before conducting any activities in the 14 schools in EMBO.
The memorandum also placed the 14 schools under the direct authority of the DepEd central office.
This memo superseded a DepEd National Captial Region notice which placed the 14 schools under the management of the DepEd Division of Taguig-Pateros.
The distribution of school supplies by Makati follows the delivery of school kits by Taguig to schools in EMBO. – Rappler.com
