DepEd allows Makati City to distribute school supplies in EMBO schools

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES. Makati Mayor Abby Binay distributes shoes and bags to students in a public school in Makati

Students in 14 EMBO schools will receive school supplies from Makati after Taguig delivered school kits in the city's public schools, including those in EMBO

MANILA, Philippines – Makati City on Wednesday, August 23, will start to distribute school supplies to students in 14 public schools in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) following the approval of the Department of Education (DepEd).

On Tuesday, August 22, DepEd allowed Makati City’s request to use the EMBO schools and distribute school supplies.

The Department of Education allowed the Makati City government to distribute school supplies in 14 EMBO schools @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/E0lt8NwIxi — Patrick Cruz (@jpatrickcruz_) August 23, 2023

In an August 16 DepEd memorandum, the agency required both Taguig and Makati to secure approval from the DepEd’s Office of the Secretary before conducting any activities in the 14 schools in EMBO.

The memorandum also placed the 14 schools under the direct authority of the DepEd central office.

This memo superseded a DepEd National Captial Region notice which placed the 14 schools under the management of the DepEd Division of Taguig-Pateros.

The distribution of school supplies by Makati follows the delivery of school kits by Taguig to schools in EMBO. – Rappler.com