DepEd Central Visayas aims for 100% limited face-to-face classes by August

PREPARATIONS. All public schools that are under DepEd's supervision are tasked with ensuring the minimum public health standards during face-to-face classes.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas says that the 9% of public schools that still haven’t started limited face-to-face classes struggle with large student population and safety seal requirements

CEBU, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd VII) is aiming for a 100% rollout of limited face-to-face classes in public schools when the new school year opens in August 2022.

DepEd Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez told a MyTV Cebu media forum that 78% of public and private schools in the region have implemented limited face-to-face classes.

“Around 91% of public schools in Central Visayas are already implementing the progressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes. However, for private schools, we are still about 35%,” he said.

To hasten the implementation of face-to-face classes, the education department and the interior and local government said vaccinations and booster shots have become top priorities.

Jimenez said in a mix of Cebuano and Filipino, “98% of our personnel, both teaching, and non-teaching, are already vaccinated. The remaining 2% we are monitoring and encouraging to get vaxxed.”

According to him, DepEd VII began requiring unvaccinated personnel to present a negative RT–PCR test before reporting on site. Jimenez added that they are currently advocating booster shots for both students and personnel.

Why it’s difficult to implement F2F

Jimenez noted that the 9% of public schools that still haven’t implemented limited face-to-face classes were challenged by the large population of students and the requirements needed for it.

Public schools need to submit requirements like the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT), he pointed out. The SSAT details the schedules of the classes and the protocols to be used to ensure minimum public health standards.

“So if there are plenty of students, it would be difficult for principals to divide [tasks] to meet those protocols,” Jimenez said.

He added that they also require approval from the local government unit before allowing schools to hold limited face-to-face classes.

“We emphasize shared responsibility,” Jimenez stressed.

Once these requirements are passed and after site inspections by DepEd personnel, the regional office awards schools with safety seals, allowing them to conduct face-to-face classes. – Rappler.com