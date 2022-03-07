DepEd eyes face-to-face graduation rites this year

IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION. A student asking guidance from her teacher during the start of limited face-to-face classes in a Manila school.

The Department of Education says they are already discussing the guidelines on how to conduct face-to-face graduation rites

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday, March 7, that it was optimistic that schools in the country will be able to hold face-to-face graduation rites this year as the pandemic situation continues to improve.

“Y’ung risk assessment natin sa mga different regions, sa mga different schools ay nag-improve. Pag nag tuloy-tuloy ito, the chances of being allowed to conduct face-to-face graduation also increases. Sunod-sunod ‘yan pag nag-opening ka ng classes, nag face-to-face (classes) ka, physical graduation rites are also possible,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

(Risk assessments in schools and regions have been improving. If this continues, the chances of being allowed to conduct limited face-to-face graduation also increases. This follows when you open schools for face-to-face classes.)

Briones said that they hope that the graduation season will not be met with bad news, like surge in infections and changes in alert level status.

In anticipation of the in-person graduation rites, Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said that his office – Office of the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction – is already discussing the guidelines on how to conduct the activity.

“Siyempre po kasi nga pinayagan na ang limited face-to-face, so ang ibig sabihin posible na rin ‘yung limited face-to-face graduation ceremonies,” he said. (Of course, since limited face-to-face classes have been allowed, this means conduct of limited face-to-face graduation ceremonies is also possible)

San Antonio, however, said that the graduation ceremony will not be the same as before the pandemic, and assured that proper health and safety protocols will be maintained throughout the ceremony.

If the plan pushes through, this would be the first time that students will be able to march with their parents during their graduation since the pandemic began in March 2020. For two academic years, schools were only allowed to hold virtual ceremonies.

Some 4,300 schools in the country have been allowed to hold face-to-face classes. There are about 60,000 public and private schools in the country. – Rappler.com